Manfred expects A's to play in new Las Vegas stadium starting in 2028

The Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing last June for a $1.5 billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip that is expected to be completed for the 2028 season. MLB owners unanimously approved the move in November.

“I am confident that the deal in Las Vegas is solid and that the A's will build a stadium in Las Vegas and play there in 2028,” Manfred said. “We believe the parcel is adequate for for a major league ballpark. I think the delay in the renderings is due to the discussions between Bally’s and the A’s as to how the ballpark and what else is going to happen there is going to be most efficiently designed to make it the best possible experience for fans.”

The team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum extends through the 2024 season. It’s unclear whether the A’s will play 2025 home games in Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco or a minor league stadium in Las Vegas.

“There’s conflicting considerations that kind of point you at one direction or point you to another direction. So it’s not an easy choice as to where it'll be, but I do think they have been thorough in terms of exploring their alternatives," Manfred said. “The schedule gets finalized July-ish. We need to know before that exactly where they’re going to be, because it will impact travel issues, whatever, if they’re not in Oakland.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP