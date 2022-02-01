Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Manchin, key Dem, says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with his fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

caption arrowCaption
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with his fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Nation & World
By ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Sen_ Joe Manchin says that President Joe Biden’s vast social and environment bill is “dead.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin declared Tuesday that President Joe Biden's vast social and environment bill is “dead,” using his strongest language to date to underscore that any revival of Democrats' top domestic priorities would have to arise from fresh negotiations.

Manchin, D-W.Va., said in December that he couldn't support the version of the legislation as written. That essentially doomed the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure that had already passed the House because his party must have Manchin's vote in the 50-50 Senate.

“What Build Back Better bill?" Manchin said Tuesday, using the legislation's name, when reporters asked about it. “There is no, I mean, I don't know what you're all talking about." Asked if he'd had any talks about it, he added, “No, no, no no. It's dead."

As he has in the past, Manchin said he remains open to talks. On Monday, he told reporters there hadn't been any formal negotiations yet.

In Other News
1
Ukrainians train in guerrilla tactics in case Russia invades
2
Native American tribes reach $590M settlement over opioids
3
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
4
Is NYC safe? Violence, perception and a complicated reality
5
Vanessa Bryant to receive honor for her leadership in sports
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top