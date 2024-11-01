Breaking: Fire spreads to Sawyer Point Park, bridge in Cincinnati and causes significant damage

Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013

Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013
Nation & World
52 minutes ago
X

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

In Other News
1
AP-NORC poll finds skepticism of nationwide election tallies...
2
Middle East latest: Israel pounds Beirut suburb Dahiyeh with airstrikes...
3
Stock market today: Wall Street creeps toward gains as employers add a...
4
Man United hires Ruben Amorim as manager from Nov. 11 in a gamble by...
5
Death toll from Israeli strikes in central Gaza rises to 25 as 13...