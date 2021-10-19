Manatee deaths rise in Florida as pollutants kill seagrass

Big manatee die-offs in past years have been attributed to more transitory events like algae blooms and unusually cold weather, but the seagrass problem could take longer to reverse, Tucker said. Efforts are being made to replant seagrass and restore clam and oyster beds so the mollusks can help filter the water, she said.

“This is something that we’re going to be trying to manage and improve over the course of years and maybe decades," she said.

Republican State Rep. Thad Altman, who represents Brevard County, where manatees typically thrive, said it will be difficult to regrow the seagrass unless the water gets cleared up. He said the manatees are now even eating seagrass roots, permanently killing the aquatic plants.

“We literally have a catastrophe on our hands,” Altman said.