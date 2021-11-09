Man with knife threatens passers-by in Norway, is shot dead

“To us, this appears to be a stand-alone act, so that there is no reason to fear for the safety of the city for others. This is a person who is known to us in the past and who has a history,” Brekke told reporters.

The first reports to the police shortly before 9 a.m. were about a man with a knife running after another person, Brekke said. A nearby patrol car in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo rushed to the scene and first tried to stop the man by running him down before it drove into a building between a flower shop and a cafe to halt the man's progress.