Man whose NYC subway pipe-bomb fizzled gets life in prison

Prosecutors had sought the life term for Ullah, saying the “premeditated and vicious” attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

But defense lawyer Amy Gallicchio said Ullah deserved no more than the mandatory 35 years in prison. She said he had “lived lawfully and peacefully” before the December 2017 attack that she blamed on a “personal crisis that left him isolated, depressed, vulnerable and suicidal.”

The attack in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal left Ullah seriously burned after the bomb attached to his chest sputtered rather than burst, sparing some pedestrians nearby from serious injuries.

At trial, prosecutors showed jurors Ullah’s post-arrest statements and social media comments, including when he taunted then-President Donald Trump on Facebook before the attack.

Hours after Ullah’s bombing attempt, Trump derided the immigration system that had allowed Ullah — and multitudes of law-abiding Bangladeshis — to enter the U.S.

Ullah got an entry visa in 2011 because he had an uncle who was already a U.S. citizen. Trump said allowing foreigners to follow relatives to the U.S. was “incompatible with national security.”

FILE — In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, police officers patrol in the passageway connecting New York City's Port Authority bus terminal and the Times Square subway station, near the site of an explosion the previous day. Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi immigrant whose subway pipe bomb mostly misfired, was sentenced Thursday, April 22, 2021, to life in prison for the 2017 attack in New York City busiest station. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig