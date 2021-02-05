Man who wore horns in US Capitol riot moved to Virginia jail

Jacob Chansley was transferred to the Alexandria Detention Center after his attorney argued that his client had gone nine days without eating because organic food wasn't served at the jail in Washington. A judge ordered corrections officials to provide the special diet.

Chansley lost 20 pounds since being transferred from Arizona to Washington last week, his attorney, Albert Watkins, told the judge. Chansley, who calls himself the "QAnon Shaman," considers eating organic food to be part of his "shamanic belief system and way of life," the lawyer said.