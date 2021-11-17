journal-news logo
Man who shot Arbery testifies: 'He had my gun. He struck me'

Travis McMichael, center, listens to his attorney Bob Rubin, right, during his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Travis McMichael, center, listens to his attorney Bob Rubin, right, during his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Nation & World
By RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery has testifiedy Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun after he and two other white men pursued the 25-year-old Black man in their Georgia neighborhood

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified Wednesday that Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun after he and his father pursued the 25-year-old Black man in their Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael's testimony came as defense attorneys in the murder trial for the three white men accused of killing Arbery opened their case by building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood.

Asked by his attorney why he shot Arbery, McMichael responded: "He had my gun. He struck me. It was obvious that he was attacking me, that if he would have gotten the shotgun from me, then this was a life or death situation, and I'm going to have to stop him from doing this so I shot."

McMichael said he followed Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, after his father came into their home in “almost a frantic state” and told him to “get your gun." He said he believed Arbery was the same man he'd seen “creeping" outside a nearby unfinished house and that he might have broken in there.

He and his father, Greg McMichael, got into Travis McMichael's truck and tracked down Arbery, asking him to stop and saying the police were coming. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, also joined the pursuit.

Eventually, McMichael stopped his truck and got out. That was when he said Arbery came running toward him and grabbed his gun.

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield asked Travis what he’s thinking at that moment.

“I was thinking of my son," he said, choking up a bit. "It sounds weird, but that’s the first thing that hit me.”

“What did you do?” Sheffield asked.

“I shot,” McMichael said.

Bryan told police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued Wednesday that Bryan never intended to harm Arbery and never tried to hide his involvement in the pursuit. He noted that Bryan openly shared his cellphone video — the key piece of evidence in the case — with police officers at the scene.

The defense began its case after Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied a request from defense attorneys to ban prominent civil rights leaders and other high-profile visitors from the courtroom and require instead that they view the trial on a video screen in another room that has been set up for additional spectators as part of COVID-19 precautions.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery's parents in the back row of the courtroom Wednesday for the second time this week. Attorneys for the defendants have said Jackson's presence and that of others who have spoken out in support of convictions in the case could unfairly influence the jury.

“They represent part of a national conversation” on racial injustice that has advocated for “conviction of the defendants,” said Jason Sheffield, an attorney McMichael. “And for that reason I do not think they should be present in the courtroom.”

In an interview outside the courthouse, Jackson said that by bringing up the issue of his attendance and that of other Black pastors who have supported the Arberys, the defense attorneys are “looking for a diversion.”

“They don't want a trial,” he said. “They want a mistrial.”

The trial is taking place before a disproportionately white jury at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.

Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.

Kevin Gough argues a point during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Kevin Gough argues a point during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Greg McMichael, right, sits with his attorney's Laura Hogue, center, and Franklin Hogue, left, before the start of his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Greg McMichael, right, sits with his attorney's Laura Hogue, center, and Franklin Hogue, left, before the start of his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Defense attorneys Jason Sheffield, right, and Robert Rubin address the court during trial at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)
Defense attorneys Jason Sheffield, right, and Robert Rubin address the court during trial at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Sean Rayford

Greg McMichael. center, sits next to his attorney during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Greg McMichael. center, sits next to his attorney during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, right, and defense attorney Franklin Hogue communicate during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The men are on trial for murder and other crimes in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, right, and defense attorney Franklin Hogue communicate during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The men are on trial for murder and other crimes in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Sean Rayford

Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Defense attorneys Jason Sheffield, left, and Robert Rubin talk during a break in trial at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)
Defense attorneys Jason Sheffield, left, and Robert Rubin talk during a break in trial at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Sean Rayford

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows evidence to members of the defense during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows evidence to members of the defense during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center right, puts his arm around Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus, in a news conference during a break of the trial of three men charged with killing Arbery taking place at the Glynn County courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A judge denied a defense attorney's request to kick Jackson out of the courtroom. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center right, puts his arm around Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus, in a news conference during a break of the trial of three men charged with killing Arbery taking place at the Glynn County courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A judge denied a defense attorney's request to kick Jackson out of the courtroom. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks with attorney Jason B. Sheffield, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks with attorney Jason B. Sheffield, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Greg McMichael's wife, Leigh McMichael stands in the courtroom during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Greg McMichael's wife, Leigh McMichael stands in the courtroom during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Defense attorney Laura Hogue communicates with her co-counsel during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The men are on trial for murder and other crimes in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)
Defense attorney Laura Hogue communicates with her co-counsel during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The men are on trial for murder and other crimes in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Sean Rayford

