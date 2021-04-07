Man who placed wife's body in front of kids guilty of murder

He then had them open their Christmas presents, authorities said.

Wallace’s attorney argued that Preston died from injuries after she drunkenly tripped and fell into a glass table, shattering it.

Preston was slumped over on the couch when paramedics arrived. She left a 7-week-old son and two daughters from a previous relationship, who were then 3 and 8 years old.

“A young mother finally losing her life after years of violence at the hands of her husband is a heart-wrenching tragedy,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement. “That heartbreak is only exacerbated by the fact that her children witnessed much of the violence and were forced to celebrate Christmas in the presence of their dead mother. That is not a Christmas memory any child should be forced to have."