Man who claimed to have bomb at Capitol competent for trial

Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The 49-year-old from Grover, North Carolina, drove a black pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress on Sept. 19 and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of antigovernment grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he livestreamed for a Facebook audience.