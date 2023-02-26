X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man United wins League Cup to end 6-year wait for trophy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Manchester United’s six-year wait for a trophy is over after beating Newcastle 2-0 to win the League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s six-year wait for a trophy is over after beating Newcastle 2-0 to win the League Cup on Sunday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute of the final at Wembley Stadium and Sven Botman's own-goal made it 2-0 in the 39th.

It is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The victory keeps alive Ten Hag’s four-pronged challenge this season, with his team in contention for the title and still competing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

For Newcastle, the wait for a first major domestic trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1955 goes on.

The Saudi Arabian-backed club mounted a fightback in the second half, but could not find a breakthrough goal.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal
2
'Powder keg' for 9/11: 1993 trade center bombing remembered
3
Tens of thousands protest Mexico electoral reforms
4
Failing at polls, election deniers focus on state GOP posts
5
2 Israelis killed as summit in Jordan seeks descalation
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top