Man United hire Erik ten Hag as 5th manager in 9 years

The three-time European champion might not even return to the Champions League next season. United is three points out of the Premier League top four with five games remaining.

Ten Hag might be the biggest managerial gamble in United’s turbulent post-Ferguson era.

Aside from a two-year spell with Bayern Munich’s reserve team (in 2013-15, when Pep Guardiola was in charge of the first team), ten Hag has coached only in the Netherlands — with Go Ahead Eagles, Utrecht and most recently Ajax since 2017.

As such, he is untested in handling the egos of some of the biggest names in world soccer — and United has some of them in Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

An advocate of the 4-3-3 that is so popular in the Netherlands, ten Hag tries to play attractive, attacking football in the manner of the teams coached by Cruyff, whose shadow and philosophy hangs over the club like Ferguson’s does at Old Trafford.

