Man U wins after penalty call backfires; Chelsea beats Spurs

Not that Moyes had any regrets about bringing Noble on after Luke Shaw handled.

“Mark Noble is one of the best penalty kick takers we’ve got,” Moyes said. “We had time to think, time to make that choice, my choice, my decision. That’s what happens in management. You have to make big decisions, sometimes they go (right), sometimes they don’t and maybe the job's for some people and maybe not for other people.”

Moyes used to have the United job, for less than a season after Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. No United manager since Ferguson has lifted the Premier League trophy.

Now United is among the pacesetters on 13 points along with Liverpool and Chelsea, which beat Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday.

“We’ve got to keep our feet grounded, dig out the points like we did today," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

SECOND-HALF TRANSFORMATION

Chelsea continued matching each of Liverpool’s results through the first five rounds of the season.

The European champions took the lead four minutes into the second half after Thiago Silva darted into space to meet a corner from Marcos Alonso with a header.

The goal was more fortuitous in the 57th minute after N’Golo Kante saw a shot heavily deflect off Eric Dier and go into the net off the post. Kante had replaced Mason Mount at halftime.

“It was perhaps a bit more defensive, but I wanted to give the sign I was not happy with the energy,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “For me it was about second balls and sending signals, to let the confidence grow by a higher work rate and closing players down.”

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was kept busy to prevent Chelsea adding to its score until Antonio Rüdiger struck from distance in stoppage time.

The match at Tottenham’s stadium was preceded by a minute’s applause to remember Jimmy Greaves, a former striker for the north London club and Chelsea, who died Sunday at the age of 81.

SURPRISING START

The most unexpectedly strong start to the season is from Brighton, which is only a point behind Chelsea, Liverpool and United after beating Leicester 2-1 thanks to a penalty from Neal Maupay and header from Danny Welbeck.

Jamie Vardy pulled one back in the 61st with his 150th goal for Leicester on his 250th Premier League appearance, while the visitors had potential equalizers ruled out for offside and obstruction.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Chelsea's Thiago Silva, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Chelsea's Marcos Alonso vies for the ball with Tottenham's Emerson Royal, right, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Chelsea's Thiago Silva, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption West Ham's Declan Rice reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Manchester United won 2-1. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Caption Players stand on the pitch applauding in a tribute to former player Jimmy Greaves before the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. Greaves, one of England's greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan has died. He was 81. Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham