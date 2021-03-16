Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

Wendy Johnson, a cousin of Halfacre's girlfriend, told WXIN-TV that the day before the shootings Halfacre demanded half of his girlfriend's $1,400 pandemic stimulus check, but her cousin refused.

“She had just got her money, and he wanted half of her money,” she told the station, citing what her cousin had said after the encounter. “She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything.’”

Johnson said her cousin had offered Halfacre $450 of her stimulus check but that he replied, “I’m gonna get that money.”

Halfacre's sister told officers that when her brother came to her home and dropped off the baby, he also “admitted to killing four people and told her details about how it happened," the affidavit states.

Officers later found Halfacre in the attic of a friend's home about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) from the shooting scene, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating and does not expect to make a charging decision before Thursday, according to spokeswoman Destiny Burgos.