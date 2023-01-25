Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured

Police said they were first alerted to the incident shortly before 3 p.m. when several passengers on the train made emergency calls to police. Police said the train was stopped and the attacker was detained outside the train.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, voiced shock at the attack..

“It is terrible,” Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. “We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened.”

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours and train traffic was delayed across northern Germany.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn expressed its condolences on Wednesday evening saying that “our deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims. We wish those injured a speedy and complete recovery.”

