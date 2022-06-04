Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Southern California hospital

After the hospital issued an “internal triage" code, Roman said he saw a doctor and a nurse who had been stabbed.

“The doctor looked (like) she was in pain," he said. “There was a lot of blood and it looked like ... he might have got her abdomen."

The attack comes only two days after a gunman killed four people and then himself at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble, just hours after buying an AR-style rifle, authorities said.

The man killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office. He blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation.