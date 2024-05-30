Man stabbed in both legs with a machete in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was stabbed in both legs with a machete at New York's Times Square on Thursday afternoon, police said.
A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 1 p.m. at the busy tourism hub.
The victim was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.
Police did not immediately release additional details.
