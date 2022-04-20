journal-news logo
Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

FILE - Mac Miller performs on Oct. 2, 2016, at The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in New York. A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Mac Miller performs on Oct. 2, 2016, at The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in New York. A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Nation & World
Updated 30 minutes ago
A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.

Another co-defendant, Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Los Angeles, also agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Prosecutors said Reavis supplied the pills to Pettit at the direction of Walter.

Reavis received a 131-month sentence on Monday, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Walter is scheduled to be sentenced May 16, McEvoy said.

The case against Pettit is pending.

Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.

Miller was a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick. “Circles,” his sixth and final studio album, was released posthumously in 2020.

FILE - This photo provided by the Havasu City Police Department shows Ryan Reavis in September 2019. Reavis, accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said. Reavis received a 131-month sentence on Monday, April 18, 2022, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. (Havasu City Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This photo provided by the Havasu City Police Department shows Ryan Reavis in September 2019. Reavis, accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said. Reavis received a 131-month sentence on Monday, April 18, 2022, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. (Havasu City Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This photo provided by the Havasu City Police Department shows Ryan Reavis in September 2019. Reavis, accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said. Reavis received a 131-month sentence on Monday, April 18, 2022, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. (Havasu City Police Department via AP, File)

