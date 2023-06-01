Man pleads guilty to assaulting Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in DC apartment building

Craig was getting coffee in the lobby of her building when she noticed a man pacing, a U.S. Capitol Police special agent wrote in court papers. The man came into the elevator with her and said he needed to go to the bathroom and was coming into her apartment, the agent wrote.

After she said he couldn't, he punched her in the side of her face and grabbed near her neck before she escaped by throwing her cup of hot coffee over her shoulder at him, according to the court papers.

Craig's chief of staff said after the assault that there was no evidence it was politically motivated.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Hamlin had numerous previous convictions, including for assaulting a police officer.

Craig won a third term in November in the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most expensive House races in the country, frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a narrow House majority.