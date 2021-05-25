Man of Speed: Diffey to call Olympic track and field for NBC

His full-time job with the network is the motorsports beat and Diffey does play-by-play for IndyCar, IMSA sports cars, MotoGP and Supercross. The Indy 500 on Sunday will be Diffey's third with NBC Sports, which is in the final year of a three-year contract with IndyCar.

Coverage of athletics is among the most popular Olympic programming for NBC, which received a boost the last three Olympics from Usain Bolt, one of the greatest sprinters of all-time.

Diffey is predicting a breakout Olympics for the United States team, which he believes “has such a great chance of maybe being the best team since the Carl Lewis and Michael Johnson era."

He may treat his new Olympic spotlight much as he does IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500, the race Diffey spends nearly two weeks immersing himself in as he studies the 33 cars in the field.

“I love the excitement of who does what when, who succeeds, who fails, who is the surprise story?” Diffey said. “We've had it already this month of May at Indy and it happens in track and field as well. I just love the correlation.”

