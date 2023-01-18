Man killed, trooper shot while ‘Cop City’ protesters cleared

The GBI and other law enforcement agencies “embrace a citizen's right to protest, but law enforcement can't stand by while serious criminal acts are being committed that jeopardize the safety of the citizens we're sworn to protect,” Register said.

People are “illegally occupying” the area and are committing criminal acts that endanger the community, including arson, beating people up, using explosives and setting booby traps that have the potential to seriously hurt someone, he said.

Register said four people had been detained with possible charges to come and that the situation remains fluid.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement earlier this month applauding the earlier rrests and saying "they will not be the last we will take down as this project moves forward."

“Domestic terrorism will NOT be tolerated in our state, and we will not hesitate, we will not rest, we will not waver in ending their activities and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” he said in the statement posted on Twitter.

Opponents of the training center have been protesting for over a year by building platforms in surrounding trees and camping out at the site. They say that the $90 million project, which would be built by the Atlanta Police Foundation, involves cutting down so many trees that it would be environmentally damaging. They also oppose investing so much money in what they call "Cop City," which they say will be used to practice "urban warfare."

The 85-acre (35-hectare) property is owned by the city of Atlanta but is located just outside the city limits in unincorporated DeKalb County, and includes a former state prison farm.

In an email to news outlets Wednesday morning, opponents of the training facility said they gathered outside the DeKalb County courthouse on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to demand that Boston drop the charges against people who were arrested at the site on Dec. 13 and 14. They “spoke about how the movement to stop cop city continues Atlanta's history of resistance to state violence,” the email says.

