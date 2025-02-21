Man surrenders to police after an attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial seriously injures 1 victim

About three hours after the attack, as police cars surrounded the vast grounds of the memorial, an Associated Press photographer witnessed a man claiming to be the culprit surrender to officers, but there was no immediate police confirmation of an arrest.

Police held the man face-down to the ground as they took him into custody.

The attack took place about 6 p.m. at the memorial, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin. The victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, Berlin police said. German newspapers including Tagesspiegel said he was stabbed, citing police sources.

Police said they were attending to the witnesses who saw the attack

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe honors the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust under the direction of Nazi Germany.

