Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong's security law

China responded to the protests with a number of measures suppressing dissent, including the national security law, which criminalizes subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion endangering national security.

The security law makes calls for Hong Kong independence illegal, and a government notice last July said the “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” slogan connotes a call for independence and subversion of state power.

A court ruled last month that Tong will stand trial without a jury, a diversion from Hong Kong's common law traditions. Under the national security law, a panel of three judges can replace jurors and the city’s leader has the power to designate judges to hear such cases.

The law carries a maximum penalty of life in prison for serious offenders.

Tong is standing trial at the High Court, where sentences are not capped.

Associated Press news assistant Janice Lo contributed to this report.

Police officers stand guard as Tong Ying-kit is arriving at a court in Hong Kong Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Tong, accused of inciting secession, is the first person to stand trial under the national security law in Hong Kong since it was implemented nearly a year ago, as Beijing tightens its grip over the semi-autonomous city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit arrives at a court in a police van in Hong Kong. Tong, accused of driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a Hong Kong protest flag became on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 the first person to stand trial under the national security law implemented last year as China's central government tightened control over the city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

