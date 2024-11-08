Breaking: Talawanda teacher on administrative leave following political social media post

Man is charged in highway shootings around North Carolina's capital city

Police say a man accused of firing at occupied cars around North Carolina's capital city has been charged with assault
Raleigh police officers, some in tactical gear, work the scene where two people were detained Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2024, on Kentford Court in Raleigh Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, after someone repeatedly fired at cars on a busy highway near North Carolina’s capital this week, injuring one person. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MAKIYA SEMINERA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of firing at occupied cars on a busy North Carolina highway, injuring one person, has been charged with assault and other counts, police said Friday.

The 23-year-old suspect was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and 11 counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling, Raleigh police said in a news release.

A second person who was detained at the time of the man's arrest has been released without any charges. Police had said Thursday that the second person was at the home where the suspect was taken into custody.

The string of shootings at cars on a busy highway and nearby homes raised concerns in the area around North Carolina's capital. No information on a motive has been disclosed.

The case began to get attention after several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and suburban Cary around the Wednesday morning rush hour, police have said. Reports of other similar shootings then emerged.

Authorities said eight vehicles were struck — two on Monday, four on Wednesday and two on Thursday. A police news release also said the four other shootings struck homes Wednesday. Raleigh's police chief said Thursday that the shootings were connected.

One of the shootings struck a woman in the leg early Monday while she was traveling on I-40, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

