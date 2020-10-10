Man in prison for murder admits to killing Minnesota guard

Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell called the plea and sentencing “bittersweet.”

“Though it brings a fitting end to the judicial process, it does not relieve the very real pain and loss experienced by Joe’s immediate family, friends, and co-workers,” Schnell said in a statement. “Officer Gomm was an honorable public servant not because of how he died, but because of the way he lived – his memory and sacrifice should be forever honored.”

Johnson was serving a 29-year sentence for the 2002 stabbing of his then-roommate, and his life sentence will run consecutive to that, Washington County District Judge Ellen Maas said.

Gomm’s sister, Audrey Cone, and her husband, Chris Cone, told the Star Tribune they were relieved that Johnson decided to plead guilty.

“At least we can close this part of the book and try to move forward," Audrey Cone said. "We’re never going to get Joe back. That’s really the only thing that would ever fix this.”

The Cones said they plan to sue the Department of Corrections.