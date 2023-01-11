Man in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges

In the federal case, a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court said Bickford told a family member in late November or early December that he wanted to go to Jordan or Afghanistan to be a suicide bomber for his religion.

He booked a ticket to fly to Jordan on Dec. 12, but didn't board the flight, the complaint said.

A day later, according to the complaint, the FBI conducted a voluntary interview with him in which Bickford said he had bought tickets to fly to New Delhi, India, several weeks earlier, planning to then go on to Afghanistan. There he hoped to “ally” with the Taliban and persuade them to help him fight the oppression of Muslims in Myanmar, formerly Burma, the complaint added.

The complaint said that Bickford claimed he didn't agree with the Taliban's use of violence against civilians and had no intention of joining al-Qaida.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called the New Year's Eve assault on the police officers a “senseless attack."

Keechant Sewell, commissioner of the New York Police Department, said the department's “family is thankful our heroic officers survived this premeditated ambush, and the entire city commends them for preventing further bloodshed during one of our nation’s largest public events."

She added: “Clearly, the threat of jihadist terrorism remains very real, and our country’s security begins with the dedicated local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who are committed to keeping us safe."

Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, began studying radical Islamic ideology last summer, authorities said.

They said he decided in November to wage jihad against U.S. officials and officials of other governments he thought to be anti-Muslim.

He was charged with four counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S. government and people assisting them. Each charge carries a potential penalty of 20 years in prison in event of a conviction.