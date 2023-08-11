BreakingNews
Man in Bosnia kills his ex-wife, posting it on Instagram, and 2 more people before taking his life

A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday, according to police and media reports.

A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.”

Police did not immediately offer any more details.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, first posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. Also, a cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video.

During the police search, the suspect published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

