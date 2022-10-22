Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings

Pickett’s mother, Nicky Chappell, said the man threatened to kill her son and had been harassing him and other family members for more than a year. Chappell vowed to attend every one of the man’s future court appearances.

The Associated Press is not naming the man because he has not yet been charged.

“This defendant is incredibly dangerous, perhaps the most dangerous defendant this court has seen recently,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor William Doyle told District Court Pro Tem Judge Tien Nguyen during a hearing Friday.

Investigators said surveillance video from the African specialty import store, the exterior cameras on the Tesla and Pickett's killing linked the shootings. Detectives are also examining shell casings and other evidence.

Further, a relative of the suspect called 911 on Wednesday to report that he appeared to be having a psychotic episode and “may be traveling around Seattle shooting people,” the statement said.

“I find that the suspect’s clothing, stature, build, personal appearance and vehicle are consistent among the investigations,” Seattle Police Detective Matthew Atkinson wrote in the probable cause statement.

When the man was arrested Thursday at his South Seattle apartment, he was wearing the same shirt, shorts and shoes as seen in the videos, the statement says.