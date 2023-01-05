Man gets 2 years for crash that killed pregnant woman, sons

Woulfe has been in custody since deciding to plead guilty after his trial ended in a mistrial last March.

At sentencing, Woulfe told the court: “From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry. ... I know the Schmidt family never plans on forgiving me or not hating me, but I hope they know how sorry I am.”

The Rev. Frank Italiano, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, shared a statement from Lindsey Schmidt's mother, Tammy Riechers, who wrote: “After five long years, you have lied and denied everything. What you have done is unforgivable."