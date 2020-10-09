Man featured on 'Tiger King' charged with animal cruelty

Attorney General Mark Herring said Friday that a months-long investigation found that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Virginia trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

Antle, the owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is one of the characters in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders in Florida and Oklahoma.