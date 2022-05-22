Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large

Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train last month, wounding 10 people. The alleged shooter faces terrorism and other charges. In January, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train by a stranger.

Since taking office Jan. 1, Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has made cracking down on violent crime a chief focus of his administration.

The former New York City police captain rode the subway to City Hall on his first day as mayor. He later said he didn’t feel safe on the train after encountering a yelling passenger and several homeless people, and said the city needs to tackle “actual crime” and “the perception of crime.”

Most of the violence the city has experienced in recent months has not been in the subways but in neighborhoods, particularly in communities of color. But attacks on the subway, a vital network millions of New Yorkers rely upon, loom large in public perceptions of safety.