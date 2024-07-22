Man dies after being struck by lightning on Germany's highest peak

Police say a man has died after being hit by lightning near the summit of Germany’s highest peak

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — A man died after being struck by lightning near the summit of Germany's highest peak, police said Monday.

The 18-year-old German resident was one of a group of three young men who took the mountain railway up the Zugspitze late Sunday afternoon and then continued to the summit, which is a climb of about 80 meters (260 feet) from a terrace used by many visitors.

Lightning struck repeatedly as the men descended from the summit and the 18-year-old suffered a fatal electric shock, police said. Recovery efforts were complicated by the ongoing storm.

The Zugspitze sits at 2,962 meters (9,718 feet) above sea level and is located in the Alps on Germany's border with Austria.

Several parts of Germany were hit by storms on Sunday. In Delmenhorst, in the north of the country, a family of eight had taken shelter under a tree in a park when lightning struck. All eight were hurt, and a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

In Other News
1
Troubled Boeing stays close to the ground at a major UK air show
2
Man dies after being struck by lightning on Germany's highest peak
3
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli military orders evacuation of part of...
4
Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza humanitarian zone
5
EPA awards $4.3 billion to fund projects in 30 states to reduce climate...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top