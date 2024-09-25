Man City says Rodri has a ligament injury in his right knee but gives no time frame on absence

City confirmed in a statement that Rodri “suffered a ligament injury.” He traveled to Spain on Monday to seek specialist consultation on the problem.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis,” the English champions said.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday he expects to be without Rodri for a “long time.”

Rodri’s absence could be a major blow to City’s ambitions of winning a record-extending fifth-straight league title this season because he is arguably the team's most important player because of how he protects the defense and conducts its passing game.

