Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

Pep Guardiola's team kicked off barely 30 minutes later, at relegation-threatened Burnley, took the lead after five minutes and eased to a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool and City have games in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday before what could yet be a decisive meeting at City's Etihad Stadium five days later. One point will separate them heading into that potential title-decider, with seven more games each to play after that.

If third-place Chelsea had any faint ambitions of catching the top two, they were surely extinguished after conceding four second-half goals in a 4-1 home loss to London rival Brentford.

One of Brentford's scorers at Stamford Bridge was Christian Eriksen, who netted the second for his first goal in the Premier League since returning from suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's European Championship. He also scored in back-to-back games for Denmark over the international break.

Wolverhampton kept up its push for a finish in the European positions by beating Aston Villa 2-1 while Leeds drew 1-1 with Southampton and last-place Norwich held Brighton 0-0 and is now seven points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Liverpool's Diogo Jota, right, celebrates with his teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super Caption Liverpool's Diogo Jota, right, celebrates with his teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira Caption Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira

Caption Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira Caption Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira