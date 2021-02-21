Man City earns 18th straight win, Spurs lose again in EPL

“The run has been incredible,” Guardiola said. “I could not expect it.”

That victory back in November is looking like the high point of a turbulent season for Spurs, who have plunged to ninth place on the back of five losses in their last six games — the latest being a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

“I wouldn’t say crisis,” Mourinho said. “I would say a bad — a really bad — run of results.”

Mourinho has never done this poorly at a club in his distinguished managerial career, however. After 50 league matches in charge of Tottenham, he has collected 81 points — easily the lowest total from any of the teams he has been in charge.

It’s even got to the stage where, with three months left of the league season, Mourinho is counting on winning the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League

“In the Europa League, we are alive,” said Mourinho, with Tottenham close to reaching the last 16. “The Europa League is a window of opportunity that is open for us.”

United beat Newcastle 3-1 to stay in second place on goal difference from Leicester, which won 2-1 at Aston Villa.

___

___

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho, left, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Tottenham at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021.