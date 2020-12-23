Man charged with voting-related threats against House member

On Dec. 10, a man whom authorities believe to be Mathur left a threatening voicemail at the House member's Maryland district office. “If you even mess with my vote, I'm going to come and I'll slit your throat and I'll kill your family,” the man said, according to a U.S. Capitol Police special agent's affidavit.

That same evening, a message sent through the House member's website threatened to blow up the lawmaker's office “if you try to take my vote away.”

Mathur denied sending the web message but told investigators that he left the threatening voicemail “out of anger,” the agent's affidavit says.

“Mathur acknowledged that he may have taken his statements too far and indicated that his statements were conditional,” the agent wrote.

Investigators seized Mathur’s phone, computer and other electronic media when they searched his home on Wednesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge DiGirolamo agreed Wednesday to free Mathur from custody under the court's supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers, who is prosecutin