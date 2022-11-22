Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said.

Rein was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney's office said in a statement. It’s unclear yet whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.