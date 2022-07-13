Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

“This young girl, if she exists and if this horrible thing happened to her -- it breaks my heart to think about it -- she did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment,” he said.

It is unclear, however, that the girl’s condition met the law’s definition of an emergency, which must be life-threatening or involve a “serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

In a statement Wednesday, Yost said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation stands ready to help prosecute the case. He did not address his previous suggestions that the case was fabricated.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who like Yost faced criticism for questioning the case’s veracity, had no new comments to offer Wednesday, spokesperson Dan Tierney said in an email.

“As we previously stated, Governor DeWine views this crime as a horrific tragedy, and he has said that if the evidence supports, the rapist should spend the rest of his life in prison,” he said.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect confessed to raping the girl. He was arrested Tuesday and has not entered a plea.

A message seeking comment was left for the public defender who represented him Wednesday.

Associated Press reporter Sophia Tulp in New York contributed to this report.