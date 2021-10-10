Man charged with murder in killing of officer on 1st shift

“His life was taken from him for simply doing his job,” she added.

Ferguson was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon at his home in Alamo, located in Wheeler County about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Macon. A state SWAT team and a division of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him without incident following a large manhunt.

He is also charged with aggravated stalking related to a previous domestic incident and is being held in the Laurens County jail, authorities said.

It was not immediately known Sunday if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Harrison is survived by his wife and their 6-month-old son.