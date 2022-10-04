journal-news logo
X

Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said several windows were busted and artifacts were damaged Sunday morning at the Scott Joplin House. Damage also was reported at a construction building less than a block away.

In Other News
1
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
2
Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
3
Key suspect in murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
4
Judge shows frustration, still 61 homers with 2 games left
5
Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top