Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

He was given a sign to hold up to the camera to signal objections, which he stuck down the front of his pants. He also claimed he needed medical help for a cut on his fingers. Dorow said there was no blood and he would have to wait until the lunch break.

District Attorney Susan Opper told Dorow that she believes Brooks is simply trying to delay the trial. She said recordings of his calls from jail show he discusses his case with multiple people every day.

“These actions are deliberate and intentional and they have escalated,” Opper said. “He’s attempting to derail these proceedings and delay the inevitable.”

Dorow agreed, noting four psychologists have examined Brooks.

“It’s very clear to this court that everything that he has done as outlined by the state and made evident on the record of these proceedings that it is the sole intent of Mr. Brooks to make a mockery of this process,” Dorow said. “I believe this trial needs to continue and should continue.”

After Dorow called the jurors into the courtroom, Brooks removed his objection sign from his pants and stood behind the table with his eyes closed as Dorow began reading each charge.

Following a lunch break, Dorow brought Brooks back into the main courtroom and they continued to to spar.

“I do not understand the nature of the charges against me. I'm not trying to be disruptive or disrespectful in any manner,” Brooks said. "I don’t understand what is going on. It is not to be disrespectful."

Dorow said that she believes that he understands that he shouldn't interrupt her.

“It's been a couple minutes that we've been on the record and you're interrupting me,” the judge said. “It's just a tactic.”

Dorow resumed reading the charges as Brooks stood silently.

