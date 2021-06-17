Man charged in boy's freeway death spoke with police: papers

The pair were arrested outside of their Costa Mesa apartment on June 6. Eriz was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle and with enhancements and has been held on $2 million bail. Lee faces the accessory charge and a charge of illegally carrying a concealed firearm and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Messages left for their attorneys were not immediately returned Thursday.

In the court papers, prosecutors said Leos' mother was driving on the freeway May 21 when she was cut off by a car driven by Lee and Eriz, to which she responded by holding up her finger rudely. She then heard a loud bang and her son say “ow” and she pulled over and saw he was bleeding from the chest, the filings said.

Days later, prosecutors said Eriz brandished a gun at another driver on the freeway. “This brazen act of threatening other commuters with a loaded firearm shows this Court that the Defendant cannot control his emotions and the smallest event can set him into a deathly rage,” prosecutor Whitney Bokosky wrote.

Prosecutors said Lee is also a flight risk and suggested her bail remain at $500,000.

In the weeks after Leos’ death, authorities offered a reward for tips leading to an arrest and said they received hundreds from the community. They said the couple’s car, a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, was relatively rare and that helped investigators track it down through surveillance footage.