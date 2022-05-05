journal-news logo
X

Man arrested for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

Nation & World
May 5, 2022
Chicago police say a man has been taken into custody after he opened an emergency exit of a commercial jet, walked onto the wing and jumped to the ground as the plane taxied at O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (AP) — A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early Thursday, police said.

Chicago Police said the passenger on flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. Police did not release the man's name because he had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon. Local media reported he was a 57-year-old resident of Escondido, California.

Police said the incident happened at about 4:31 a.m. when the jet was approaching the gate at Terminal 1. Police said when the man jumped onto the tarmac, he attempted to guide the aircraft to the gate.

United said members of its crew stopped the passenger outside the plane, which taxied to an airport gate to let other passengers exit.

In Other News
1
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader
2
Oliveira submits Gaethje, Esparza earns title at UFC 274
3
Pavelski scores 2 as Stars take 2-1 series lead over Flames
4
Unbeaten Bivol posts upset of Canelo with unanimous decision
5
A-Rod's nephew Dunand HR in debut; Marlins end skid, top SD
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top