Man bitten while using barbecue tongs to remove rattlesnake

After the man was taken away by ambulance, a crowd gathered as Animal Services Officer Mike McGee removed the snake.

“Some of the children were saying, ‘bye, Mr. Snake,’ ” McGee said.

The reptile was later euthanized.

“We try to release rattlesnakes within one mile of where we remove it from, but it was highly likely this snake might end up in one of the adjacent homes again,” McGee said. “I didn’t believe a routine release would be safe this time.”

Officials said the number of rattlesnake sightings has gone up as the weather has gotten hotter in the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Welsh advised residents who spot a snake to call Animal Services instead of trying to remove it themselves.