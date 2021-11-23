journal-news logo
Man arrested after tackling WWE wrestler Seth Rollins

58 minutes ago
Spectators at a WWE event saw an unexpected bout when a man got past a metal barricade at the Barclays Center and tackled wrestler Seth Rollins to the ground

NEW YORK (AP) — Spectators at a WWE event saw an unexpected bout when a man got past a metal barricade at the Barclays Center and tackled wrestler Seth Rollins to the ground as he was walking away from the ring.

Video posted to social media from “Monday Night Raw” showed fans reacting in disbelief as the man rushed Rollins, bringing him to the ground and grappling with him before Rollins pushed him off and referees held him down.

The New York Police Department said the man was taken into custody at the scene and arrested. He faces charges including attempted assault.

The NYPD said Rollins' lip was swelling but he refused medical attention at the scene.

WWE said in a statement reported by news outlets that it takes its performers' safety seriously.

