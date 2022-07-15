Man acquitted in Air India bombings shot to death in Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release that a man died in what appeared to be a targeted attack, but they did not identify the victim. Police said a vehicle believed to be used in the shooting was found engulfed in fire a few blocks away.

“The investigation is in the early stages and police are still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle that may have been used as getaway vehicle,” police said in a statement.

In Malik's trial, British Columbia Supreme Court heard that a suitcase bomb was loaded onto a plane at Vancouver’s airport and then transferred in Toronto to Air India Flight 182. The aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland, killing 329 passengers and crew.

About an hour later, a bomb destined for another Air India plane exploded prematurely at Tokyo’s Narita Airport, where two baggage handlers died.

Inderjit Singh Reyat, the only man convicted in the bombings, testified for the prosecution at Malik and Bagri’s trial and was later convicted of perjury.

Deepak Khandelwal of Oakville, Ontario, said the shooting "just brings back all the horrible memories we’d had to go through for the last 37 years.”

He was 17 when his sisters, 21-year-old Chandra and 19-year-old Manju, were killed on Flight 182.

“It’s like a nightmare that never stops giving,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Surrey Police officers and an RCMP officer work at the scene of a shooting in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, appears to have been killed in the shooting, according to several media outlets. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck Combined Shape Caption Surrey Police officers and an RCMP officer work at the scene of a shooting in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, appears to have been killed in the shooting, according to several media outlets. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck

Combined Shape Caption RCMP and Surrey Police officers work at the scene of a shooting in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, appears to have been killed in the shooting, according to several media outlets. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck Combined Shape Caption RCMP and Surrey Police officers work at the scene of a shooting in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, appears to have been killed in the shooting, according to several media outlets. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck