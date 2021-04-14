Man accuses NFL's Aaron Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club

“They did a preliminary investigation and they're going to look into the matter and get back to us as soon as they have more information,” Hollis said.

Pittsburgh police confirmed they were reviewing an assault complaint they received Wednesday. Police do not name suspects or the accused unless charges are filed. The department said it will consult with prosecutors who will decide if charges are warranted.

It wasn't immediately clear how many others Spriggs believed attacked him.

Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February, the third time he has received the distinction. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Los Angeles Rams issued a statement saying the team was aware of reports about Donald and was collecting more information. The team declined further comment.

A message seeking comment was left with Donald’s longtime agent, Todd France.