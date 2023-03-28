Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release

The suspect, Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to kill after Saturday's attack. The federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press Neal had been released from a federal prison in Maryland on Friday.

Investigators believe the attack was random. The victim, Philip Todd — who works for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — told investigators he had never seen his attacker before and that Neal didn't say or demand anything before he stabbed him.