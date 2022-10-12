Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they are unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention, authorities said.

He conducted surveillance at an Ohio university in January 2020 and wrote a document that month titled “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal," according to prosecutors. He signed it, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”