Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

Dorow said that she has found media coverage has been prolific but objective and jurors aren't required to be ignorant of a case. She went on to say that internet analytics show interest in articles about the parade has waned since the first few weeks immediately following the incident and she was confident the court could assembly a pool of about 150 prospective jurors who could decide the case fairly.

The criminal complaint detailing the charges against Brooks describes how he allegedly drove into crowds of onlookers during the parade. People bounced off his vehicle as police ordered him to stop. Police arrested Brooks later that night.

Brooks is being held on a $5 million cash bond. He appeared at Monday's hearing in a surgical mask and an an orange jail T-shirt. He said nothing throughout the proceeding.

His trial had been scheduled to begin Oct. 3 and last all month. It wasn't immediately clear if that date will stand given Brooks' new plea.

